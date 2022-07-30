Obituary: Debbie Filiatreau, 64, Fredericktown

Debbie Filiatreau, 64, of Filiatreau Lane, Fredericktown, died at 5:44 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home.

DEBBIE FILIATREAU

She is survived by her husband, Frank Filiatreau; two sons, Christopher Michael (Stephanie) Brackett of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jason Randall Brackett of Minnetonka, Minn.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown at a date and time to announced.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-