Obituary: Ruel Kenneth Richey Sr., 93, Boston

Ruel Kenneth Richey Sr., 93, of Boston, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Kentucky Colonel, and a retired barber of more than 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Beulah Richey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Pickerell Richey; one daughter, Paula Shipp (David); one son, Ruel K. Richey Jr. (Anna); two sisters, Ruby Cochran and Patty Brewer; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

