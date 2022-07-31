Nelson County Gazette Jail Logs — Saturday, July 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Amanda Nicole Elmore, 30, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash.

Booked at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Danielle Murphy, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tawny Warren, 38, Boston, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 to less than $1,000 in value; failure to appear. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Paul Francis Shain, 56, Bardstown, menacing; terroristic theatening. No bond listed. Booked at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Evan Johnston, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bruce Duncan Riggs Jr., 18, New Haven, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

