Obituary: Kenneth G. ‘Jerry’ Mattingly, 78, Bardstown

Kenneth G. “Jerry” Mattingly, 78, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was born May 21, 1944, in Lebanon. He retired from General Electric, and also worked as a security guard at the Court House. He was an Army Veteran, a member of American Legion Post 121, and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and Cincinnati Reds fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Joan Mattingly; his second wife, Carlene O’Daniel Mattingly; one granddaughter, Victoria Mattingly; his parents, Spencer and Adeline Mattingly; one sister, Carol Greenwell; and two brothers, Howard Mattingly, and Donnie Mattingly.

He is survived by one daughter, Janet (Richie) Peay of Bardstown; one son, Kenny Mattingly of Lebanon Junction; five sisters, Mary (Ralph) Wilkerson, Joanne Hutchins, Elaine (Eddie) Greenwell, Lillian Oliver, and Kathy (Randy) Tharpe; one brother, Joe Pat (Joan) Mattingly; four grandchildren, Brittany (Eddie) Clayton, Jessica Mattingly, Jenna Mattingly, and Greg Peay; two great-grandchildren, Elise Clayton, and Colton Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Tuesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

