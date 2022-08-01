Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 31, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Lukas Chance Mitchell, 20, Willisburg, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units of an unspecified Schedule 1 or 2 drug); trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Kegan Freeman, 19, Harrodsburg, robbery, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.