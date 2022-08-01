Higdon: Here’s how to get help to the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

By JIMMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 — Thursday’s flooding in eastern Kentucky exacted a devastating and deadly toll. As of Friday morning, 15 were confirmed dead, with the number expected to rise. Approximately 33,000 homes were left without power. A state of emergency was declared. Emergency management personnel and the Kentucky National Guard came to the rescue of those in need.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

As with the deadly storms that struck west Kentucky last December, we will again rally behind our fellow Kentuckians.

I want to share with you some ways you can help if you are able:

SAVE THE CHILDREN. Save the Children, the national leader in protecting children in emergencies, has been helping America’s children recover from major disasters since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The nonprofit has also worked in Kentucky’s rural communities since 1932, providing support to children and families most impacted by poverty and inequality. Donate at Support.SaveTheChildren.org.

AMERICAN RED CROSS. The first Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross was chartered in 1917. Today, there are five chapters in Kentucky which comprise the Kentucky Region. The American Red Cross is not a government agency; it relies on donations of time, money and resources from individuals in the local community, corporate partners and like-minded foundations to do its work. Donate at RedCross.org/local/kentucky.

You can also consider donating blood at one of the organization’s blood centers.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information

EASTERN KY FLOOD RELIEF FUND. This was set up last Thursday by the state to help families directly. Governor Andy Beshear announced it during his afternoon Team Kentucky update. Donate at secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief.

If you would like to mail in a donation, make your check to Kentucky State Treasurer. In the memo line, note the donation is for the “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.” Send the check to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street, 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601.

This fund is similar to the one set up after western Kentucky’s tornados in December 2021. People raised $52 million through more than 150,000 donations.

Join me in prayer for families in eastern Kentucky as they work to recover from the flooding. Stay safe. God bless.

