Obituary: Elizabeth Ann ‘Bonnie’ Brown, 89

Elizabeth Ann “Bonnie” Brown, 89, died Friday, July 29, 2022. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to the late Harry C. Brown.

She was born April 28, 1933, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late William Arthur and Mary Nellie Green Faulkner. She was a graduate of Bethlehem High School and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. She was a fabulous cook, and a ‘green thumb extraordinaire’ flower and vegetable gardener. She also enjoyed canning and sewing. Her most treasured achievement in life was being a loving wife and mother. Her family and home meant everything to her. She will be forever loved, remembered and missed.

A special thank you to the Home Health and Hospice Teams that assisted with her care.

She is survived by four daughters, Debra Barlow, Susan (Phil) Moore, Cathy Hammond (George Watts) and Mary Beth Roy; one son, Thomas H. (Jeri) Brown; six grandchildren; one great grandson; and other family and good friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, with evening prayers at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy go to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

