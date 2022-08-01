Obituary: Edgar Thomas Case, 75, Bloomfield

Edgar Thomas Case, 75, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 6, 1947, in Bloomfield to the late Samuel and Mattie Baker Case.

EDGAR THOMAS CASE

He was a retired employee of General Electric, a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God. He enjoyed fishing and loved the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Christine Thompson, Pauline Hardin, Ruthie Case and Judy Jantzen; and four brothers, Theodore Case, Rome “Buddy” Case, Samuel Case and Roy Lee Case.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Monroe Case, one daughter, Missy Case of Bardstown; one son, Timmy (Christy) Case of Bloomfield; three brothers, Orville Case, Danny (Carla) Case, and Paul (Kathy) Case, all of Bloomfield; and two grandchildren, Taylor Case and Brandon Case.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Bloomfield Church of God.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or World Missionaries, PO Box 660800 Dallas, TX., 75266.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-