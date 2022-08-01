Obituary: Isabella Renee Hatheway, infant

Isabella Renee Hatheway, the infant daughter of Alexis Hatheway and Marshall Hauschild, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Bardstown.

In addition to her parents, is survived by her maternal grandparents, Michelle McCarthey of Clarksville, Ind., Vernon Hatheway of Joplin, Mo.; her paternal grandmother, Karen Hauschild of Bardstown; and her maternal great grandmother, Stephanie Vergara of Pinellas Park, Fla.

Cremation was chosen by her parents. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

