City of Bardstown mosquito fogging program scheduled for this Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 — The City of Bardstown will continue its Mosquito Fogging Program on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, and will continue with the fogging every three weeks until the first frost of winter.

The City will begin fogging, as weather permits, from dusk until dawn on the following Wednesdays:

• August 3

• August 24

• September 14

• October 5

• October 26 (if necessary)

During fogging operations, please keep children away from the fogging vehicle, go inside and remain indoors while the fogging vehicle is in your neighborhood.

OPTING OUT. We will not fog in the areas where residents have indicated health issues or concerns. If you would like to be added to the “No Fog List” please call City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

-30-