Obituary: Lawrence Joseph ‘Larry’ Schott Jr., 68, Bardstown

Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Schott Jr., 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Louisville to the late Lawrence Joseph Sr. and Evelyn F. Sidebottom Schott. He was an employee of Moog Louisville Warehouse Bumper to Bumper Car Parts. He loved classic cars and fishing. He was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis DeLonjay Schott; one daughter, Melissa (Chris) Kidd of Bardstown; one son, Jeremy (Ashley) Schott of Bardstown; one sister, Lucy Utley of Louisville; six grandchildren, Grace Stevens, Abegayle, Melodey, Marybrooke, Rachael and Jared Schott.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

