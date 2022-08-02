Obituary: Frank Thomas Kolb, 81, Bardstown

Frank Thomas Kolb, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Hospice Care at Norton Hospital in Louisville Kentucky. He was born Feb. 10, 1941, to the late John Thomas Kolb and Marie Williams Kolb in Louisville.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a former truck driver for Superior Trucking. He was a Kentucky Colonel who loved being outdoors and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Straton Kolb of Bardstown; one daughter, Donna (Randy) Heywood of Bardstown; one son, Donald (Martha) Kolb of Louisville; one sister, Mary Anne Neikirk of Louisville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-