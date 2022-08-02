Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

Jackie Lee McMahan Jr., 39, Louisville, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Norman Miller, 29, Chaplin, non-payment of fines. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Renee Bailey, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Macdiel Randy Martin, 30, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of gasoline; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft of identity of another without consent; false making or embossing of a credit card. No bond listed. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

-30-