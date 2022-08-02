Rapier sworn-in as judge; vehicle donation to help Letcher County Sheriff’s Office

Nelson County Attorney Matthew Hite administers the oath of office to Nicky Rapier, who was appointed Monday to serve as judge executive for the remainder of Dean Watts’ term

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 — Nicky Rapier was sworn-in Tuesday morning as the new judge executive of Nelson County at the start of the first fiscal court meeting in nearly 30 years without Dean Watts as the head of county government.

Though Gov. Andy Beshear signed the order appointed Rapier the new judge on Monday, Rapier said he didn’t know his appointment was confirmed until about 8:40 Tuesday morning. The last-minute alert required him to drive home and change clothes before his first 9 a.m. fiscal court session.

EASTERN KY. DONATION. The court unanimously approved donating two police cruisers to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, which lost six of its police cruisers in the recent Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Two of the sheriff’s office surplus vehicles — two Ford Explorers — will move to the Nelson County Jail, and two of the jailer’s vehicles — two fully equipped Chevrolet Impalas — will be donated to the sheriff’s office in Letcher County.

The cruisers will be equipped for police use with the exception of the radios, Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told the Gazette.

BARDSTOWN BOURBON IRBs. The court approved modifying the resolutions it recent approved in support of Industrial Revenue Bonds for the Bardstown Bourbon Co.

The additional wording provides an agreement by the bourbon company that they will provide payment in lieu of taxes in exchange for the county forgiving their property taxes for the life of the revenue bonds.

The language is a stanard part of all IRBs recently approved by Nelson Fiscal Court, County Attorney Matthew Hite said.

Rapier, as the new judge executive, ask the court’s patience as he learns the job.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Bernard Ice meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

