Video: Candidates for judge speak at Nelson Co. Farm Bureau Ag Day event

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 — The two candidates running for Nelson County judge-executive squared off Saturday, July 30, 2022, at a candidate forum sponsored by Nelson County Farm Bureau at its Ag Day event.

Democrat Eric Shelburne and Republican Tim Hutchins responded to submitted questions for about half an hour. Running time: About 28 minutes.

Editor’s note: This video was provided by the Tim Hutchins for Judge Executive campaign.