Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 32, Culvertown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Jason Delaney Jointer, 38, Versailles, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Renee Johnson, 37, Louisville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas Lee Dunn, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 39, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Daniel Cothern, 40, Boston, parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

-30-