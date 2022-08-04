Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 2-3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 26, Bardstowm. contempt of court. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Robert Travis Dunning, 27, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Lee Richardson, 30, Lebanon Junction, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Matina Jean Thurman, 27, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, more than $500 but less than $1,000; giving officer false identifying information; escape, second-degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-