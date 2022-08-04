Obituary: Helen Louise Hahn, 84, Bardstown

Helen Louise Hahn, 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Green Meadows Healthcare in Mount Washington. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Haven, where she loved working with the Vacation Bible School Program. She was a former housekeeper for Flaget Hospital.

HELEN LOUISE HAHN

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Glenna Lewis; her husband, Ishmael Hahn; one son, Michael Wayne Hahn; and five siblings, Jimmy, Charlene, Obie, Norma, and Steve.

She is survived by two daughters, Terri Sorrell (Paul) and Penny Mattingly (Anthony); one son, Aaron Hahn (Carla); one sister, Elaine Mattingly; one brother, Leo Lewis; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, and 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, New Haven.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home of Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

