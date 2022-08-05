Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 3-4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Kaylin Michelle Highbaugh, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Christopher Wayne Corder, 41, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, child abuse. No bond listed. Booked at 3:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Andrea Lynn Cahill, 46, Bardstown,, contempt of court. Bond is $104.90. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Allen Franklin, 36, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dustin Clifford Hall, 27, Boston, disorderly conduct, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-