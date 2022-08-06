Mayor Heaton, Kim Huston discuss Mayor’s Park expansion on ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton and NCEDA President Kim Huston were the studio guests on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Heaton and Huston provided an update on the plans for a major expansion of the Mayor’s Park at North Third and Broadway. Mayor Heaton also provided an update on some other pending city infrastructure projects. Running time: 49 minutes, 15 seconds.

-30-