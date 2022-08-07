Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 5-6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Sylvia Pricilla Fiers, 35, Smithland, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Gwen Lanette Crowe, 47, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:20 a.m. Satuday, Aug. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Stephan Graves, 65, Nicholasville, terroristic threatening, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bradley Leo Spalding, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license plate not legible; one headlight. No bond listed. Booked at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Morries Gordon Judd, 39, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etcs; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Garret Phillips, 38, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 7:08 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.