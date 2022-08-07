Obituary: Barbara Mudd Culver, 78, Springfield

Barbara Mudd Culver, 78, of Springfield, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was a native of Washington County born Dec. 17, 1943. She was a farmer’s wife and a dearly loved mother and grandmother. She taught religion. She was an avid quilter, and she enjoyed her flowers and hummingbirds. But most of all her joy came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

BARBARA MUDD CULVER

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin John Mudd Jr. and Mary Rhudell Vize Mudd; one brother, Tom Mudd; and one brother-in-law, David Myers.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Leo Culver; five daughters, Lea Shewmaker of Bardstown, Barbie Carey (Ricky Mattingly) of Loretto, Julie Culver and Teresa Marrinan (Seamus), both of Springfield, and Susan Ballard (Kevin) of Bowling Green; two sons, Vincent Culver (Angela) of Lebanon and John Paul Culver (Tabitha) of Richmond; five sisters, Juanita Johnson (Mike) of Findlay, Ohio, Martina Bowling (Robert) of Louisville, Carol Taylor (Joe) of Fredericktown, Lynn Russell (Glenn) of Loretto, and Bernadette Myers of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Paul Mudd (Charlotte) of Louisville and Gary Mudd (Marsha) of Taylorsville; one sister-in-law, Rita Mudd of Louisville; 16 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield with the Rev. Kevin A. McGrath officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service. There will be no public visitation the morning before the funeral.

The family kindly requests that visitors wear face coverings and food not be allowed at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Nick Culver, Eli Shewmaker, Daniel Ballard, Alex Ballard, Kadon Ballard and Vinny Marrinan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to Mass of the Air, 1200 South Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203-2600 or Right to Life, 161 St. Matthews Ave, Ste. 2 Louisville, KY 40207.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

