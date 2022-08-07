Obituary: Phyllis Mae Leake, 69, Bardstown

Phyllis Mae Leake, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1952, in New Haven to the late John Werner and Mary Elsie Minor Leake. She was a former CNA for Flaget Memorial Hospital and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Werner Leake Jr., and Charles Edward Leake.

She is survived by one daughter, Carrie Lynn Wilcher of Mount Washington; one son, Brian Lee (Jessie) Wilcher of Bardstown; four sisters, Lois Ann Machewski of New Jersey, Mary Ruth Wells of Louisville, Barbara Rose Culver of Bardstown, and Judy Carol Leake of Florida; three brothers, William “Jerry” Leake and Robert “Bobby” Leake, both of Raywick, and

Larry Leake of LaFayette, La; and five grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. David Naylor officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, and 8:30-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

