Obituary: Mary Laverne Sprowls Abell, 96

Mary Laverne Sprowls Abell, 96, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Feb. 1, 1926, to the late Lewis and Lula Alice Skaggs Sprowls. She was a housewife and loving mother of eight children and numerous grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bob Abell; three sons, Donnie Abell, Larry Abell and Bobby Abell; two brothers, Earnest Sprowls and Bill Sprowls; and five sisters, Alva Perkins, Gladys Thompson, Oma Elsie Loyall, Dorothy Loyall and Bessie Underwood.

She survived by three daughters, Patricia (Norman) Klinglesmith, Beverly (Donald) O’Bryan, and Anita Abell, all of Hodgenville; two sons, David (Bonnie) Abell and Michael Abell both, of Hodgenville; one sister, Alene Thompson; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Nathan Housley officiating. Burial is in the Mount Tabor Church cemetery in Buffalo.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

