Obituary: Kathleen Ann Marlowe, 85, Bardstown

Kathleen Ann Marlowe, 85, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at her sister-in-laws’ home. She was born June 20, 1937, in Akron, Ohio to the late Roland Denver Jr. and Margaret Elizabeth Poelking France. She attended Akron University and had received her Master’s in Education. She had loved her profession as a school teacher for 40 years. After retiring, she became a published author and had received several awards for her published poems. She had a great love of poems, nature, rocks and fossils. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin Russell “Russ” Marlowe; two sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Novak; her very special friends and caregivers, Pam Muncy Hall and Ricky Brady; and her loving best friend (cockatiel) Durango.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

