Obituary: Eric R. Byrd, 36, Bardstown

Eric R. Byrd, 36, of Bardstown, died unexpectedly from a stroke Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Louisville on March 17, 1986, to Charles Michael Byrd and Debra Lynn (Jones) Byrd. He enjoyed playing football, fishing with his family and friends, hunting, the outdoors, and truly loved his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother Brenton T. Byrd.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Charlie and Debra Byrd; one sister, Erin M. Daugherty; one brother, Gregory Byrd (Kelly); his nieces, Demi Marie Daugherty, bonus niece Madison Mosvold; three nephews, Trent Daugherty, Dalton Daugherty, and Evan James Byrd; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home (4895 N. Preston Highway at John Harper Hwy).

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funerla Home is in charge of arrangements.

