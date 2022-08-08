Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Dylan Terry Cox, 27, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; assault, second-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffery Alan Abrams, 34, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; improper start from parked position; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $600. Booked at 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Dean Powers, 43, Rolla, Mo., assault, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Jacob Dile, 30, Rineyville, receiving stolen property, between $1,000 and $10,000 in value. No bond listed. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-