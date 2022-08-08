Obituary: Martha Cahoe, 71, Bardstown

Martha Cahoe, 71, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Bardstown. She retired from Cox’s Creek Elementary School.

MARTHA CAHOE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Carleen Thurman; five sisters and brothers, Kathleen Faulkner, Gonda Thompson, Lina Hamilton, Larry Thurman and Jim Thurman.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Cahoe; three children, Stacy Evans (Angela), Stephanie Parrott (Dillon) and Allen Cahoe Jr. (Mariah); two sisters, Carolyn Downs and Kathy Spalding, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Paul Thurman and Joe Thurman, both of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Nicolas Brady, Tyler Harvey, Hunter Lyvers, Faith Parrott, Dalton Lyvers, Ace Newton, Eli Brahalla, Dallas Owens, and Bella Sallee; two great-grandchildren, Owen Harvey and Isabella Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-