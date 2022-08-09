Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Rivaldo Max Coc, 19, Lebanon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, second-degree; no insurance; no operators license; wanton endangerment, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:23 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Devonte Deshon Conner, 29, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erin Luke Linton, 32, Raywick, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $5,765 cash. Booked at 12:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 46, Lexington, disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of marijuana; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-