Hardin County woman dies in accident Sunday afternoon at local airport

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 — An Elizabethtown woman died in an accident at the Bardstown-Nelson County Airport Sunday afternoon.

At 2:41 p.m. Sunday, first-responders were dispatched to the airport for a reported injury. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS and Nelson County Fire responded to the airport on Boston Road.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the accident involved an airplane piloted by Seth Denham with two passsengers. While on the ground, one of the passengers walked into the path of the airplane’s propeller and was struck by it.

Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale, died at the scene from her injuries.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Denham and one daughter, Emily Denham.

