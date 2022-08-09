Obituary: Judy Ann Hahn, 60, Bardstown

Judy Ann Hahn, 60, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on Aug. 19, 1961, in Nelson County to the late Charley Lee and Virginia Louise Conder Hardin. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and loved animals. Her main priority in life was her family. She was a member of Bloomfield Church of God.

JUDY ANN HAHN

She is survived by her husband, Danny Hahn; one daughter, Jenny Hahn of Hodgenville; one son, Steven (Christen) Hahn of Springfield; one sister, Betty Coulter of Bardstown; one brother, Charles (Jean) Hardin of Bardstown; and four grandchildren, Jacob Hahn, Jason Hahn, Kacen Hahn and Kyleigh Hahn.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson and Bro. Tim VanHook officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022,, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-