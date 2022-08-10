Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

William Russell Riggs Jr, 30, Louisville, burglary, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000 in value; failure to appear. Bond total is $10,000. Booked at 2:06 a.m. by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harold Thomas Jackson, 53, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald Scott Coulter, 33, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Ryan Moore, 33, Bowling Green, failure to appear. Bond is $6,532.86. Booked at 12 noon Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

David Christopher West, 39, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $524.55. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nicholas M. Comley, 31, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph James Upson, 25, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; operating on a suspended license; no motorcycle operators license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $538 cash. Booked at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Dustin Clifford Hall, 27, Boston, alcohol intoxication in a public place; violation of conditions of release. No bond listed. Booked at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

