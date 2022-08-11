Obituary: Billy Paul ‘Auggie’ Barnes, 77, Boston

Billy Paul “ Auggie” Barnes, 77, of Boston, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 19, 1945, to the late Ray Hughes and Mary Ruth Barnes.

He was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Lebanon Junction. He was an employee of Gamble Brothers in Louisville until he retired. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Anna Marie Goebel Barnes; and two brothers, Teddy Ray Barnes, and Edward Lee Barnes.

He is survived by one daughter, Paula Ann Travis of New Haven; one brother, Jimmy (Rose) Barnes of Shepherdville; one half-sister, Theresa (Ayran) Hughes Sherman of Cox’s Creek; two granddaughters, Jade Richie and Jewel Richie, both of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Faith Assembly Church of God of Lebanon Junction with Bro. Mike Rodgers officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the church with a pot luck meal to follow services in the church Assembly Hall.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-