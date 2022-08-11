Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Rachel Ann Jordan, 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Mickale Hefley, 23, Chaplin, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,050 cash. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Patrick Riggs, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); theft by deception- include cold checks from $1,000 to less than $10,000. Bond total is $850 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 39, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:05 p.m. by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-