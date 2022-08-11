Video: Hutchins talks about deputy pay provided by county government

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 — Nelson County judge executive candidate Tim Hutchins spoke to reporters Thursday morning, Aug. 11th, about the ongoing debate about improving the pay of the sheriff deputies who are paid from the county government’s coffers. County government funds 17 deputy salaries and benefits, which is part of the agreement that merged the former Nelson County police force with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office some 20 years ago. Prior to his retirement on July 31st, former Judge Executive Dean Watts held a press conference to address the issue that had been raised earlier in the year by Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa. Pineiroa took to Facebook Live the following week for his rebuttal of figures provided by Watts.

-30-