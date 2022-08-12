Video: Danielle Chladek, coroner candidate, on ‘Bradford & Brooks’ Aug. 10

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 — As part of their ongoing series of interviews with political candidates, Danielle Chladek, the Republican candidate for county coroner, was the guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Following that interview, Jim and Margie discussed the legacy of former county clerk Phyllis Mattingly, whose funeral was that morning. Running time: About 44 minutes.

-30-