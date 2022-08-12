Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Randall Isaac Johnson II, 43, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violations). No bond listed. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Karon Darnell Morris, 26, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); escape, second-degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; theft by failure to make required disposition of property; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $75,000 cash. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Tyler Gillihan, 30, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. booked at 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Scott Buechele, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Richmond Hack, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; harassment, physical contact, no injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-