Obituary: David Thomas Spalding, 62, Bardstown

David Thomas Spalding, 62, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 9, 1960, to the late Thomas Gilbert Spalding and Nancy Frances Hagerman. He was a former employee of American Greetings and he loved to fish and listen to Elvis.

DAVID THOMAS SPALDING

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Rita Price, Debbie Curtsinger and Carla Spalding.

He is survived by one son, Daniel Spalding (Elizabeth Neis) of Bardstown; one niece; and seven nephews.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. There will be no visitation or services. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-