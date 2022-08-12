Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Eugene Cook Jr., 88, Bardstown

James “Jim” Eugene Cook Jr., 88, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Bardstown. He began his life April 12, 1934, in Michigan City, Ind., to the late Marie Seitz Cook and James Lawrence Cook Sr. He attended Isaac C. Elston High School and graduated in 1952.

In September 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1954 he was sent to Korea and joined the 1st Marine Air Wing at K-6 Korea where he was stationed for 16 months. He was discharged Sept. 15, 1956, with the rank of Sergeant and he continued to live in Orange, Calif. He attended college in Fullerton and graduated in January 1974. On April 25, 1957, he went to work for the City of Anaheim in the civil engineering department where he retired after 34 years of service. He was married from 1957 to 1965.

After retiring, he moved to Bardstown. He was a life member of the VFW and American Legion.

The family would like to thank Flaget Memorial Hospital for all the care they provided.

He is survived by two daughters, Laurie Ann Cook and Cheri Lynn Cook, both of Calif.; one sister, Gail Hargis of Hurricane, Utah; one cousin, Norma Hapke of Michigan City, Ind.; and a helpful friend, Darla Harper of Bardstown.

His service will be at a later date in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Michigan City, Ind.

His last wish was to please support the Humane Society.

