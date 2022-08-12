Obituary: William Edward ‘Bill’ Ballard, 70, Springfield

William Edward “Bill” Ballard, 70, of Loretto Rd., Springfield, died at 3:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Willett Ballard; two daughters, Jessie (Ryan) Taylor of Knoxville and Sally (Kevin) Stacey of Fort Thomas; two sons, Bill (Anupa) Ballard of Louisville and Michael (Tiffani) of Springfield; five sisters, Tippy (Tom) Taylor and Lee (Sam) Wheatley, both of Bardstown, Margaret (Donnie) Polin of Elizabethtown, Susan “Bean” (Jerry) Osbourne and Brenda (Mack) Hiter, both of Springfield; two brothers, Jimmy (Sue) Ballard of Elizabethtown and Dick (Denise) Ballard of Elizabethtown; and 10 grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is noon Monday, Aug. for William Edward “Bill” Ballard will be conducted at 12 noon Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church with cremation following services.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

