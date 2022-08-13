Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Timothy Ray Bramblett Jr., 36, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree; flagrant non-support. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thaddeaus Lee Breeze, 42, Bardstown, no registration plates; no registration receipt; obstructing an emergency first-responder; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:14 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Ronald Jerome Dones, 55, Boston,, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael James Murphy, 44, Chaplin, failure to appear. Bond is $173 cash. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Elizabeth Beard, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donovan Lavell Pitmon, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Dakota Shelton Fulton, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 8:22 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Eugene Martin, 37, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

-30-