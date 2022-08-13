Video: Bardstown City Council Aug. 9, 2022 meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The main topic of discussion was the municipal order that created formal guidelines the city will use to trim trees, bushes and tree limbs from interfering with the city’s overhead utility lines. The new rules are basically a written version of what the city public works crews have been doing in routing trimming work. Running time: 34 minutes, 25 seconds.

