Obituary: Carol Bowling Johnson, 69, Bardstown

Carol Bowling Johnson, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug.12, 2022, at Jewish Hospital with her husband and children by her side holding her hand. She was born July 9, 1953, in Bardstown. She retired after more than 20 years as a kindergarten teacher at Bardstown Primary School.

CAROL BOWLING JOHNSON

Family was important to her and she was a devout follower of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed staying busy and helping others, and the many hats she wore included a teacher, leader, mentor, book club member, holy rosary professional, obsessive recycler, gardener, yoga and walking enthusiast, beach lover, red wine enjoyer, travel companion, lover of all things in life and set on making the world a better place than she found it. She loved surrounding herself with friends and family and was always seen smiling, giving out hugs, and never complained. She was a member of the Nelson County Retired Teachers and was passionate about teaching children to read. She was also a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, where she served on the worship and bereavement committee, and a sacristan. She loved her church family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Joan Bowling.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jack Johnson of Bardstown; one daughter, Allison (Jerry) Johnson Sympson of Bardstown; two sons, Brian (Angela) Johnson of Clearwater Beach, Fla., and Nicholas (Erin) Johnson of Nicholasville; five sisters, Donna (Joey) Hall of Louisville, Judy (Steve) Berry of Hodgenville, Annette (Dan) Holt of Bloomfield, Etta (Albert) Thompson of Shepherdsville and Tricia (Gabe) Willett of Bardstown; eight grandchildren, Seala Johnson, Alessia Johnson, Cody Sympson, Emma Sympson, Jack Sympson, Julia Sympson, Morgan Rader, and McCall Rader; and a large host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves and the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home of the Innocents.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-