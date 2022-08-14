Obituary: Helen Willett Douglas, 78, Boston

Mary Helen Willett Douglas, 78, of Boston, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 4, 1944, in New Haven to the late James Carl Willett and Lucille Price Sims. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. She was homemaker, and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

HELEN WILLETT DOUGLAS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Patrick Douglas; one son, Michael Eugene Douglas; one daughter-in-law, Cynthia Marie “Cindy” Robertson Douglas; and three brothers, William “Billy” Willett, James Willett and Bobby “Gruff” Willett.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth Earl Douglas Sr.; three sisters, Betty (Cobb) Norris, Brenda (Randy) Phillips, and Myrtle Lucille “Sissy” Sims; three brothers, Benny Lee Willett, Joey (Linda) Willett and Kenneth “Doozy” Willett; two grandchildren, Jana Douglas and Kenneth Douglas; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes the family has chosen cremation. There will be no visitation or services.

Burial is in the St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-