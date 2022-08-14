Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Leitcha Marie Ellery, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Thomas Phillips, 22, Bardstown, no charge information. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Telly Burton, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathan Jerome Grace, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:28 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Amanda Lynn Broaddus, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $150. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Michael Gilliatt, 36, Bloomfield, failure to appear (8 counts); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Hagan, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no insurance; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more but less than $1,000; failure to appear. Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-