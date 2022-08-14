Obituary: Mary Jo Price, 83, Bardstown

Mary Jo Price, 83, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born May 6, 1939, in New Hope. She retired from Jim Beam Distillery with 35 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene “J.W.” Price; three children, Little Joe Price, Jimmy Harris and infant Tammy Jo Price; her parents, Leonard and Leola Parkerson Harris; and four siblings, James Richard “Buddy” Harris, Junior Harris, Dorothy Mae Underwood and Ethel Richards.

Survivors include one daughter, Pam Mattingly (Joe) of New Hope; one daughter-in-law, Sue Wise of Lebanon; one sister, Lois Ann Mattingly (Pat) of Raywick; three grandchildren, Dustin Harris, Jeremy Harris and Heather Richards; four great-grandchildren, Daisha Richards, C. J. Buckman, Malachi Harris and Garrett Harrris; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Dan Durham officiating. Burial is in Rolling Fork Baptist Cemetery in Gleanings.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

