Obituary: Dorothy Taylor Combs, 78, Bardstown

Dorothy Taylor Combs, 78, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Kinston, N.C., formally of Washington, N.C. She attended The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Grant Rader; and her parents, Council Bryan and Edna Croom Taylor.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tandy Combs of Bardstown; one daughter, Tiffany C. Woodward of Washington, N.C.; one stepdaughter, Karen C. Haywood of Cincinnati; six grandchildren, Crystal C. Ingalls, Nathan Rader, Peyton Rader, Lily Grace Woolard, Lily Haywood, and Nash Haywood; and several great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church of Bardstown with burial in the church cemetery with Bro. Victor Bramlett officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home, of Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-