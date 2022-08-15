Obituary: Margaret Todd Boone, 64, New Haven

Margaret Todd Boone, 64, of New Haven, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a retired CNA, a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, and attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

MARGARET TODD BOONE

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Greenwell Locklin; one sister, Diane Locklin; and one brother, John Locklin III.

She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Boone; three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Thompson (Todd), Angel Marie Boone, and Jennifer Bogard (Jason); two sisters, Regina Locklin and Sheila Nalley; two brothers, Mike (Susan) and Tim (Sara) Locklin; and five grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Catherine Catholic Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

