Obituary: Therese Constance ‘Connie’ Downs Abbott, 68, formerly of Bardstown

Therese Constance “Connie” Downs Abbott, 68, formerly of Bardstown, died Aug. 2, 2022, in Stockton, Calif. She was born in Bardstown March 3, 1954, and raised by Doris T. Downs (Sprigg) and Paul Harold Downs. She was a Class of 1972 graduate of Bethlehem High School. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who felt her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mom to her two kids and a grandma.

She loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays. Every holiday she would cook a big meal and during the Christmas holiday she would bake many different types of cookies for cookie trays for different people. She has passed on her love for cooking and baking to her daughter and has left her daughter to continue on the tradition of cooking the holiday meals and baking cookie trays for Christmas.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin E. Abbott Jr.; two children, Donna Abbott and Dominic (Casey) Abbott; two grandchildren, Ava and Dominic (Buddy); and her spoiled rotten granddog, Winston.

At this time, there are no services scheduled. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers, please plant sunflowers or daffodils in her memory as these were her favorite flowers and she would want to be remembered by the joy they bring.

The Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation in Stockton, Calif., is in charge of arrangements.

