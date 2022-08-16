Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Charles Michael Broaddus, 32, Taylorsville, no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey Renee Massey, 22, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-